BILLINGS - One group is recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, with a community event Tuesday evening in Rose Park.

The event is set to run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and was organized by the group Overdose Awareness Montana.

There will be food trucks, T-shirt sales, guest speakers and educational opportunities to learn how you can help end the stigma and shame associated with addiction and loss from overdose.

Food trucks include It's Roasted Papas and Corn, Ceci's Popcorn and Lil' Red Wagon, so head out for a good cause and show your support.