BILLINGS - Billings Park and Recreation is holding their ninth annual Refresh the Rims event on Oct. 16 and they are seeking volunteers.

You can get a free t-shirt and help beautify your community by volunteering to pick up trash and debris throughout Swords Rimrock Park.

Billings Parks and Recreation, Montana State University-Billings Outdoor Adventure Leadership Program and other community members will meet on the Rims at 9:30 a.m. to begin cleaning up.

Cleanup will conclude on or before 11:30 a.m.

Anyone ages six and older is welcome to volunteer, and the event is set to run through sunshine or rain.

You can get involved and choose one of six cleanup areas to volunteer at by clicking here.