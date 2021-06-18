Harvest Church hosting 4th of July event at MetraPark again

BILLINGS - Harvest Church is commemorating 20 years of its annual Fourth of July event Celebrate Freedom this year.

Historically, the event was held at Castlerock Park as an all-evening family extravaganza. However, due to COVID precautions last year, it was moved to the MetraPark where it will be held again for 2021.

Starting at 7 p.m. on July 4, food trucks, concessions and live music will start at MetraPark’s outdoor plaza

“We decided to keep it at the Metra again this year because of the visibility to more neighborhoods in Billings,” Rachel Woosley, the Celebrate Freedom director at Harvest, said. “The show is much higher and a bit longer than it was at Castlerock. We got lots of positive feedback last year.”

Woosley said the event is still designed to be family-friendly with free admission.

Although food trucks and concessions are available, people can bring in their own food and drink. Eventgoers are also encouraged to bring camp chairs and rain-or-shine gear.

Local R&B/funk group The Brickhouse Band will headline the early evening festivities, which start at 7 p.m. at MetraPark’s Chiesa Plaza, the outdoor pavilion and midway near the pond.

Fireworks will begin at dark, launching from MetraPark’s upper parking lot. No parking is allowed in the upper lot for this reason.

Loudspeakers will pump choreographed music to the lower MetraPark parking lots, the outdoor plaza and nearby business lots. The music will also be broadcast on 97.1 Kiss FM and 102.9 Cat Country.

Todd Reichenbach, owner of Billings-based professional choreography company PYRO F/X, says that although the setup will be similar to last year, with firing positions in a round to achieve a great 3-D view from any direction, he’s trying some new techniques.

“I am utilizing more formation-shooting scenes with comets, mines and repeating boards,” Reichenback said. “I’m also using many new effects in the larger-sized shells.”

Parking is free in the lower lot and the newly paved parking lot (near the old grandstands) at MetraPark. Nearby business lots will also be open, for first come, first serve.

Parking on the Rims is prohibited by the city.