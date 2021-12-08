HELENA, Mont. - Professionals at the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the governor's office gave Governor Greg Gianforte a COVID briefing.

Data analyzed in the briefing was based on information available as of Dec. 3.

According to a readout from the governor's office, Montana COVID cases have increased by 17% from the week before, with 2,224 cases the public health attributes to a lag in reporting over the Thanksgiving holiday.

COVID hospitalizations, however, have decreased by 17%, with an average of 207 patients hospitalized each day.

Last week, 130 Montanans died from COVID. The readout notes that this figure captures deaths reported during the period and may include past deaths, as DPHHS is conducting a data reconciliation process.

From April 1 to Dec. 3, unvaccinated Montanans accounted for 83% of hospitalizations and 77% of deaths.

The median age of unvaccinated Montanans who were hospitalized in that same period remained at 62, and the median age of vaccinated individuals who were hospitalized with a breakthrough case was 74.

During that same time, the median age of unvaccinated individuals who died was 70, and the median age of vaccinated individuals who died as a result of a breakthrough case was 81.

In addition, the youngest unvaccinated individual who died from COVID was 23 years old, and the youngest vaccinated individual who died from COVID as a result of a breakthrough case was 20 years old.

For the week, 20,414 vaccine doses were administered. However, the readout states data for the most recent week are preliminary and are expected to be an underestimate of the doses administered, due to a reporting lag.

Last week, 29,511 COVID tests were conducted.

Delta is still the predominant variant in Montana, with 99.9% of specimens collected and sequenced in October and November being Delta. There have been no reported Omicron variant cases in Montana at this time.

Montana's current allocations for monoclonal antibody treatments for Nov. 29–Dec. 12 is 1,256 doses.

The governor's office says 109 National Guardsmen are supporting facilities, making an impact to reduce the strain on medical staff. All eligible requests for National Guard resources have been fulfilled.