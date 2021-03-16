BILLINGS - We are once again recognizing teachers with our Gold Star Award this school year. This month's winner is Ms. Emily Kisling from Elder Grove Elementary.

Ms. Kisling teaches second grade and says she's worked at Elder Grove for the last four years.

Her co-workers say she goes the extra mile for her students by making them feel valued and important, and putting in extra effort to make sure they are learning, despite the pandemic.

She makes the classroom fun by celebrating students' half-birthdays, when their actual birthday is during the summer months spent away from school.

"Parents can choose when they want to celebrate around the half birthday, and that way the kids get to have that same celebration time at school, and we sing, and dance and... keep it real. Aand they all get to enjoy that experience," Ms. Kisling said.

Ms. Kisling says she'll use part of the award money for more STEM materials for her students.

If you would like to nominate a teacher who you think deserves the gold star award you can do so at this link: www.kulr8.com/connections/gold_star_award/.