BILLINGS — The Billings Food Bank will distribute food on Thursday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Everyone is eligible to receive these groceries, however, there is a limit of one food cart per vehicle.

Stop by the Billings Food Bank parking lot at 2112 4th Ave. N. and be sure to wear your mask when the groceries are brought to your vehicle.

If you would like to volunteer to help distribute food, you can call (406) 259-2856.