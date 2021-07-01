WHITEHALL, Mont. - Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is presenting a free talk titled “Night Skies at Lewis & Clark Caverns” every Saturday this month: July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

The program begins at 8 p.m. in the park’s campground amphitheater.

FWP Ranger Ramona Radonich will guide visitors through the constellations and tell the stories behind the stars that you see when you look up at the night sky, FWP wrote in a release.

Among the dazzling stars you’ll meet is a star that powered the lights to open the 1933 Chicago Worlds Fair, as well as the famous “double-double.”

Even though the night sky isn’t visible during the presentations, FWP staff will provide materials and information to guide you in your own star-gazing pursuits.

These presentations are free to Montana residents. Nonresidents must pay the normal entrance fee when visiting Montana state parks.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is located about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2.

For more information about the park, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.