BILLINGS — The Billings Public Library announced they are now 'fine free forever!'

In the past, if you forgot to turn in an item on the day it was due you would be charged a small fee for every day it was overdue. Now, if an item is overdue a late fee will not be charged.

There a few exceptions, however. Billings Public Library says lost or damaged items will be charged, along with mobile hotspots that are overdue, lost, or damaged.