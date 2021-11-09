Federal teams arrive to help Billings Clinic

BILLINGS — Two federal teams made up of more than 20 people arrived Tuesday to provide staffing help to Billings Clinic.

The group includes U.S. Navy military medical doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists from the Department of Defense, according to a release. In support of FEMA and the State of Montana, they will assist throughout the Clinic, including with patient care.

At the Clinic, these teams will help with COVID care duties, including testing, providing monoclonal antibody treatment and administering COVID vaccinations, bringing relief and assistance to the teams in the Billings Clinic COVID Testing Unit and elsewhere.

The Clinic also welcomed an eight-person U.S. Public Health Service team of pharmacists on Friday, Nov. 5.

“We are incredibly thankful to everybody from these federal teams who is serving at Billings Clinic,” Scott Ellner, DO, Billings Clinic CEO, said. “The teams at Billings Clinic, in every area, have been working incredibly hard to ensure that everybody who comes through our doors receives safe, high-quality care, no matter their needs. They’ve been doing an amazing job, but this ongoing surge of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has stretched our resources and put extra stress on our people. This team’s arrival boosts morale, helps us care for our patients and provides critical relief to our people.”

The federal teams are expected to be at Billings Clinic for at least 30 days.