PARK CO., Wyo. — You may hear holiday bells ringing this time of year, but the Park County Sheriff's Office warns you of scammers ringing your phone.

To avoid becoming a victim of a scam, authorities say you should use caution and be smart. Be wary of any websites, emails, social media platforms, phone calls, or solicitations. Even if they appear to be from reputable and prominent companies or show a local number, authorities say you should do your research.

Watch out for companies asking for a gift card to remedy a situation or make a payment to an account, especially a bank transfer to other countries.

Authorities say even if you are sure, you should do extra research to know for certain: