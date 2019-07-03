Dog owners give advice for calming pets on Fourth of July

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Even though Independence Day can be an exciting time for the community, it can also be a scary time for pets.
Eric Vierthalerl has had his beagle, Simba for almost four years and uses a store-bought thunder vest to keep Simba calm, "It's supposed to give them the whole illusion that they're being hugged, which calms them down. There are also training classes you can have them go through with Pet Smart and Prison Paws. There's just so many options out there to help calm your dog down."
Thirteen-year-old Jordan Bourland says his German Shephard, Colt, goes crazy when he hears fireworks, "If we're out somewhere, we'll put him in the truck and wrap him with blankets and stuff or we'll just hold him."
Michaela Wallace works at a veterinary hospital in Lockwood and tells us advice she usually gives to pet owners, "Keeping them secure, of course, keeping them inside, not outdoors where they could climb through a fence is crucial. If you're not going to be home, making sure they're in a bathroom without windows, that way they don't escape out of windows, and if your pets are especially terrified you can try thunder shirts or different calming sedatives. If its really bad you can go to your local vet and they can prescribe mild sedatives and that usually works with fireworks."
We all want our pets to have a great time on the Fourth of July, and these proven remedies seem to do the trick.