RED LODGE, Mont. — The City of Red Lodge is still picking up the pieces after strong winds caused some damage on Tuesday.

When staff for the Children's Center arrived at work Tuesday morning, they found a giant hole in the roof.

"The wind blew and it blew off the roof! So, the kids couldn't go outside until they had the roof fixed," a worker at the Children's Center in Red Lodge said.

They were able to patch up the hole quickly, but staff say it's nothing surprising.

"I'm used to it. I've grown up here, so you see it every year," one of them said.

Around town, tree branches and uprooted tree trunks were strewn about.

"We have some trees that have fallen on houses and we have some that have fallen on power lines," Mayor Bill Larsen said. "So, we're working on that."

Some businesses on Broadway Avenue took minor damage, and power was restored to the city, but there were a slew of other issues including a blown out transformer.

"At our water treatment plant, we were running on generators for a while, which was a great back-up," Mayor Larsen said.

The mayor says the situation at the water treatment plant could've been a lot worse though if locals hadn't stepped up to help.

"One of our wells were down and we had one of our people that just came in after midnight and kept the water running," Mayor Larsen said.

Aside from the hole in the roof that has now been patched up, we're told the Children's Center will open for business as usual on Wednesday.