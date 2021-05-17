BILLINGS - The recent surge of crime over the last few weeks served as the backdrop for Monday's discussion, as Billings City Council plans to look at department budgets and mill levy needs while planning for next year.

Police Chief Rich St. John has been vocal about his need for more officers, and Monday night, the council discussed a possible mill levy to bring in more funding for public safety as a whole.

As they started looking at the 2022 budget, they discussed an additional $4.3 million in public safety funding across several departments.

Billings Fire presented their budget outlook, saying they see no need for an increase in staffing, but pointed out there's no funding yet for a new city-wide radio system that needs to be updated.

But a big topic was the rise in crime recently in Billings, especially over the last two months.

Crime statistics from BPD show there were three criminal homicides in 2019, which jumped to 16 in 2020.

"With what we have now, I'm going to be here next year saying, 'I am not going to operate a business anymore where someone is killed so I can serve a hamburger.' That's not fair to anyone. That's not what we are here to do," Owner of the Northern Hotel Mike Nelson said.

For police, Chief St. John also gave his budget outlook, saying the need for more officers is evident with an increase in violent crime.

He'd like to see 20 new, full-time employees at the department, since there's been about 35,000 calls for service just this month.

He's asking for a $835,000 increase for next years budget to keep up with the demand.

"Based on our stats and our annual report, when I take a group of officers and leave them alone and give them a very focused task, they make a difference and they drive issues down. And we don't have the personal to do that because the calls just keep coming in," Chief St. John said.

The City Council meeting Monday night was just a work session, which means no major decisions or changes were made. But the council hopes to finalize the budget by the end of June.