BILLINGS - MSU Billings' City College autobody class is presenting a local church with a big gift.

After Pastor John Farnes, of the Family Church in Laurel, approached City College Autobody Instructor Steven Wodrich asking if he could help with a paint job for the church's beat up passenger van, Wodrich and his class did something even better.

Students worked for hours on end to transform the rusty van into something they could be proud of. The class stripped the van to bare metal, painted it and redid the bumpers and running boards with bedliner. The van was then finished off with some custom stickers.

Necessary materials were supplied by generous donors.

While working on restoring the van, students were able to get real world experience, such as conflict resolution, that will come in handy when they're on the job.

"Me and Ethan, we were put on the roof together, and to do that, we had to spray two different guns at the same time. We found out that air pressure doesn't really work that way, and we had to figure that out," autobody student Braden Webb said. "That was a conflict that... it took us a minute to figure that out, but we finally got it."

The van restoration also qualified for City College's service learning organization, Skills USA. The organization ranges from jobs in construction to robotics and even waitressing, and offers competitions to encourage interest in trade jobs.

"These projects are awesome for first year students because, up until this point, we work on individual pieces and they get to practice stuff. This is their first live project of what they're actually going to be doing in a shop. So, everything we did on this van is something they're going to come across when they're working after they graduate from here," Wodrich said.

Wodrich says there is a great need for skilled workers in the trade industries and that those jobs often pay well, too.