It was Buddy Night out at MontanaFair Monday night, and some buddies had a good time out at MetraPark.

"Speaking of which, the zipper you have to have two people to ride with, so you'd be riding alone, and you can't ride alone."

That was probably one of the most logical statements of the night. Korbin and Kade are cousins, and they came all the way from Boulder for MontanaFair, on Buddy Night.

Korbin is in 5th grade, and Kade is in 6th grade.

"We used to live right next to each other, and used to see each other every day," Korbin said.

For these, two, Buddy Night carries a little more weight this year. Korbin's family moved further away from Kade, so they don't get to hang out as much.

"I don't get to see him that much, so every time that we go to one of the places he invites me, I go just to see him, and hang out with him," Korbin said.

Last year of course, the pandemic made summer break look a lot different for the boys. And fair organizers say they're aware of rising COVID cases, but are sticking with their original policies.

"We've maintained all of the COVID procedures we've had since the beginning, most of the activity, especially tonight, is outside, so we don't see the need for masks," said Ray Massie, Marketing Director for Metra Park.

But you can still wear one if you feel that you need to.

"Masks are recommended not required, in the state of Montana, so if you want to wear one, feel free to do so. We're going to assume that people will not harass people that do or don't wear masks. We're all Montanans," Massie said.

And the numbers coming into the fair are setting high bars compared to other years.

"This is a record year for Montana Fair, we are just killing things in terms of numbers of people, and in terms of food and beverage being sold," Massie said.

You'd think with all those people, those boys might be looking for dates at the fair, after all, they'll be in middle school soon. But Korbin says...

"I mean sometimes, that's when we're single, which I'm not."