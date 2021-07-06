...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MUSSELSHELL...WEST CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE AND
SOUTHEASTERN GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTIES...
At 459 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northwest
of Shepherd, or 22 miles north of Billings, moving southeast at 35
mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south
central Musselshell, west central Yellowstone and southeastern Golden
Valley Counties.
This warning does not include the city of Billings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL...1.25IN;
WIND...60MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
339 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MONTANA
MUSSELSHELL
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA
BIG HORN YELLOWSTONE
IN SOUTHEAST MONTANA
CUSTER POWDER RIVER ROSEBUD
TREASURE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BILLINGS, BROADUS, COLSTRIP,
CROW AGENCY, FORSYTH, HARDIN, HYSHAM, LAME DEER, MILES CITY,
AND ROUNDUP.