BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department released data collected from the 4th of July this year.

The BPD also included data collected from the 4th of July, 2020.

In comparison, the total calls for service went down by 28 calls, weapons complaints dropped from four in 2020 to one in 2021, DUI complaints went down by three calls and the total number of traffic stops decreased by 17 stops.

You can view the full table of data in the attached PDF below: