UPDATE: DEC. 7 AT 5:46 P.M.
Billings Public Schools posted the following update on their Facebook page Tuesday:
UPDATE: DEC 7 at 4:17 A.M.
School will be held as usual per Billings Public Schools.
Billings Public Schools posted the following on their Facebook page:
UPDATE: DEC. 6 AT 10:08 P.M.
The BPD is asking anyone who saw the original posted threat or who received a direct message from the person who shared stating they saw the post to contact authorities immediately.
You can reach the BPD at (406) 657-8200.
In a release, BPD says they have not been able to validate or verify the threat at this time. They say they've only been able to talk with those who shared a screenshot of a post referring to someone who claimed to see the threat on another social media story.
An investigation will continue throughout Monday evening.
To the BPD's understanding, School District 2 will wait to send further information for students and families until Tuesday morning.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BILLINGS — After seeing multiple posts on Facebook about an alleged Skyview High School shooting threat, KULR 8 reached out to local police.
The Billings Police Department tells us they are taking this threat seriously and will be on Skyview's grounds Tuesday, Dec. 7, as a precaution.
An investigation is underway.
We are waiting to hear more from local police and will update you with information as soon as it becomes available.