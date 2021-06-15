Billings Public Library hosting yoga in the park with Bess Lovec

BILLINGS - The Billings Public Library will host Bess Lovec on June 16 and June 23 for yoga classes on the northwest side of Pioneer Park.

The classes are set to start at 2 p.m. and are free to the public.

Bess focuses on hatha yoga, incorporating vinyasa flow. Beginners and advanced yoga students are welcome. However, space is limited.

Registration and accident waiver forms are required to attend.

Bess earned her Yoga Alliance certificate in 2010, but began studying yoga in 1973. She has a Masters of Education in Health and Wellness from MSUB, and achieved her personal trainer certificate in 2016. Bess says she finds that conscious breathing and mindfulness are essential roots for a fruitful, healthy yoga practice.

For additional information and to register for the event you can contact the library at (406) 657-8290 or email refdesk@billingsmt.gov.