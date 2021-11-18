BILLINGS — The Billings Public Library will host a Winter Gear Donation Drive, in partnership with the Billings YWCA, from Dec. 1 to Jan. 7, 2022.

The library is asking for baby wipe donations, as well as warm, gently-used women's and children's winter clothing. Items can be dropped off at the library’s first-floor help desk, according to a release.

On Jan. 7, 2022, the library will host a free, community game night and accept last-minute donations from 6-7:30 p.m. Board games and other activities will be provided.

The Billings YWCA offers women and children safe shelter and affordable housing, providing transitional services that offer a hand up instead of a hand out. They share the YWCA USA’s mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

For more information on the donation drive, call the Billings Public Library at 406-657-8258.