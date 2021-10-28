BILLINGS — Beginning Nov. 1 and running through Nov. 30, you can donate non-perishable food items to the Billings Public Library.

As we approach the holidays, you can help alleviate hunger by giving the gift of food to support our community.

All donations collected at the library will be given to Family Services, who provide food boxes to families and seniors in need, as stated in a release.

For more information, call the Billings Public Library at (406) 657-8295 or visit their website at billingslibrary.org.