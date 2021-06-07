BILLINGS - After Billings Parks and Rec opened a new park this weekend, they found themselves in a tight spot for the summer season.

The department is going through a staffing shortage right now, and during the summer months, they need more workers to keep up with park maintenance.

They told us they usually have 50 seasonal employees, but right now, they only have about 30.

The parks superintendent says they've tried everything from advertising, to PSA's and even raising wages, but nothing has worked.

The city currently has over 100 park spaces that Parks and Rec manages. They told us that more calls are coming in from locals who want to see things fixed or cleaned up.

In the meantime, here's what all this means for your experience at a city park.

"The thing that people might see is trash containers that are more full because we can't get a trash truck there as often as we'd like to, or there might be some litter that my staff would normally pick up. With the lack of staff, we're just not there and able to get them," Parks Superintendent Mike Pigg said.

This means, however, they are looking to hire. So if you're searching for a job, the parks department says they'll get you an interview literally the next day, after you send in an application.

You can view a full list of available summer employment positions by visiting ci.billings.mt.us/jobs.aspx. To apply online, you can follow this link: https://bit.ly/3w2652B.