BILLINGS - There’s a new non-profit organization in Billings working to unite the community.

Imagine you’re on your way to work and, while you’re driving, you hear a loud bang from under your hood. Next thing you know your car’s broken down and you have no money to get it fixed because rent is due as well. Grounded for Lyfe says they want to be there to help the community in times like that.

“So, what’s in your hands is basically what Grounded for Lyfe is. Whatever gift that you’ve been given, talent you’ve been blessed with, how can you bless somebody else with that?” D'Anthony Willis, the non-profit administrator for Grounded for Lyfe, said.

Grounded for Lyfe is a faith based non-profit organization. They say their sole purpose is to bring the community together through acts of paying it forward.

The non-profit was started by a group of friends who understand what it’s like to go through hard times and need a little bit of help.

“People are drowning in their situations, and I was drowning in my situation and I talked with a couple of my friends, and they’re single parents too, and we were like what if we just start helping people and it just blew up," CEO Charity Diamond said.

The last year and a half has been rough. Everyone is struggling, no matter who they are, what they do or where they live.

“And with the cost of living nowadays, if you ain’t a double parent household, both working, you are struggling to a certain extent," Willis said.

“I needed my brakes done and I had no money to do that, everything went towards my children, and so when it came to needing brakes it just spiraled, and then one thing led to another and you’ve got a bankruptcy," added CFO Callie Holzinger.

The group says they want to be a saving grace for those who feel like they have the weight of the world on their shoulders with no means to support it all.

“I totally understand where you are, let’s breathe for a second and figure out how we can get you out of it, or at least put a good mindset forward so that you figure it out. So, Grounded for Lyfe is very, very personal. It’s something I could’ve used and lots of my friends could’ve used too when we were going through our struggles when our kids were little," Holzinger said.

This is why they’re hosting a Grounded for Labor Day event on Saturday, Sept. 4. At the event, they plan on bringing hope, faith and community together for fun at a time when it is needed.

“If you come here, hopefully you can bump into some resources that you didn’t know existed in Billings and be able to get some assistance on top of what we’ll be able to do and just have fun in the process,” Willis said.

With the state of the world, they say the community needs to come together and uplift each other more than ever.

“With COVID running rampant and everything going on, and everybody just scared and fear running all through the city right now, the city’s hurting," Willis said.

The event will take place at Optimist Park in Billings from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The public can come for free and enjoy dozens of food trucks, bounce houses, guest speakers and a line-up of performing artists.

They are also holding a raffle for a large gift basket. You can reach out to the group to purchase your raffle ticket by clicking here.