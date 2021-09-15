BILLINGS — The Billings Gazette has listed their building, located at 401 N. Broadway, for sale, President and Publisher Dave Worstell announced Wednesday.

First constructed in 1967, the now 94,000-square-foot building was expanded in 2007and is listed for $7.865 million by local real estate company Berkshire Hathaway Commercial Services, according to a release.

“This decision is being made simply because the building is too large for our current needs,’ Worstell said. “Financially, the Billings Gazette is in good shape. We are very optimistic about our future as the preeminent news provider in the city, region and state, and a partner in helping local businesses connect with customers through our digital and print marketing products. The Billings Gazette will be serving the communities that depend on us for news and information for many, many years to come.”

"The sale of the building, when it happens, will not affect the news and advertising operations of the Billings Gazette. At some point, the sale will change our local printing and production operation, and this will have an impact on that staff,” he continued.

Worstell said the Gazette has been “approached multiple times over the last year from interested potential buyers. Because our building is underutilized and offers more space than we currently need, we felt like the time was right to explore a sale.” He said that “when the time is right to move locations, we will look for a new downtown Billings location that is the correct size for our operations and has convenient access for our customers.”

The building was designed by architects Drake, Gustafson and Associates and has more than 120 parking spaces on the surrounding lot.

“The Billings Gazette has gone through many changes over our 136 years in business," Worstell said. "Our readers and advertisers have always been supportive as we have made changes, and we appreciate them very much.”