BILLINGS — The Billings Food Bank will receive a $500,000 Community Development Grant to rehabilitate and expand its warehouse/garage at 218 N. 16th Street.

In a Dec. 1 letter from Governor Greg Gianforte, Yellowstone County officials were notified of the award, which comes from federal CARES Act funds administered by the state.

In a release, Executive Director of the Billings Food Bank Sheryle Shandy says the grant will be used to repair and insulate the roof of the former mechanic garage and close in the building so contractors are able to work during winter to complete major interior remodeling.

When the project is finished, the building will feature a large reception area to accommodate 1,000 guests, a café, meeting room, food processing and packaging kitchen, outdoor patio, 12 restrooms and dressing rooms for special events, such as weddings.

“The renovation will triple our capacity for food service and serve as a community gathering place,” Shandy said. “We have owned this building for a long time. We parked our trucks in it and stored equipment there. This is a perfect opportunity to convert it to usable space and expand our presence in our neighborhood.”

Shandy said the new facility will offer another source of sustainability for the food bank.

“I am so pleased to have our project awarded this grant,” she said. “The grant will allow us to move forward and hopefully have the project completed in early 2022, which is our 40th anniversary of serving our community.”