BILLINGS, Mont. - This year, the Billings Food Bank is offering free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals or food boxes for limited delivery or pick up.

If you would like to receive a meal, call 406-259-2856 and place your name on the list.

To receive a Holiday box, stop by the Billings Food Bank, sign up and schedule the date you will pick up your box. You can have meals delivered or pick them up, as stated in a release from the food bank.

Billings Food Bank will provide you with delivery and pick up information.

“In a time when social distancing has forced families apart, we wanted to do something uplifting. We call it Food for Body and Soul,” Sheryle Shandy, executive director of the Billings Food Bank, said.

You can also volunteer to help package and/or deliver meal, by calling 406-259-2856.