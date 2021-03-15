BILLINGS - The Billings Food Bank announced via press release, four days of Farm to Trunk food distribution this week.

The Food Bank said they will distribute food boxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, in their parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

The event is open to the public. Individuals may visit one time during the four-day event, and distribution is limited to one box per vehicle.

Masks are required. Individuals receiving food should follow traffic instructions posted at the venue, drive carefully and be aware of volunteers and employees in the area.

Volunteers are needed to assist with food distribution. Anyone willing to help may call 259-2856 for more information.

Billings Food Bank, a nonprofit community organization formed in 1982, provides about 16 million pounds of food annually, to individuals needing food assistance. Billings Food Bank received Charity Navigator’s highest four-star rating for sound fiscal management.