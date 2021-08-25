BILLINGS — The Billings Food Bank is hosting a two-day Farm to Trunk event on Aug. 26 and 27.

Food boxes will be distributed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the food bank parking lot at 2112 4th Avenue N.

Everyone is eligible to receive these items, and there is a one car/one box limit. You are asked to be courteous and follow all traffic instructions at the venue.

The food bank also asks that you wear a face mask in your car when the volunteers deliver your groceries. As stated in a release, this request was made by the volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer and help distribute the food boxes, you can call 406-259-2856.