BILLINGS - The Billings Food Bank announced via press release, they will be distributing food boxes April 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their parking lot at 2112 4th Avenue N. Everyone is eligible to receive these items, they said.

The food bank asks you to please be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue. There is a one box per car limit, to ensure they can reach as many families as possible in our community who need assistance.

You are asked to wear your mask in the car while volunteers deliver the groceries. This is a request made by the volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer to assist with food distribution, please call (406) 259-2856.