BILLINGS - Over $1,400 was raised by the Billings community to purchase a hydroponics growing system for Ben Steele Middle School.

“The idea is to get kids’ hands on the things that they’re working on -- instead of just on a book or a screen,” Michael Thomas, Ben Steele Middle School science teacher, said. “Giving them the ability to see things go from seed to food gives them ownership of it and it really helps them understand the concepts that we’re working on.”

ELEPHAS Real Estate Group, a local real estate business brokered by eXp Realty, led fundraising efforts for projects that spark creativity, encourage critical thinking and promote practical learning in K-12 classrooms in Billings.

Local realtor and founder of ELPHAS Neil Beyer is working with two other teachers to begin fundraising efforts for new projects.

To nominate or apply for funding, learn more or contribute as a local business you can visit https://elephasre.com/classroom-contributor/.