BILLINGS - The Billings Clinic Foundation announced the 2021 Billings Clinic Classic will take place on Saturday, Aug. 28, with proceeds benefitting Billings Clinic’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The Classic returns with an engaging and energetic all-outdoor street party, raffle, silent auction and seven golf events, according to a release from the clinic.

This year’s Classic will look a little different, however, because safety precautions will be in place. These include limited attendees and ticket sales, readily available masks and hand sanitizer, the option to attend virtually and other measures to keep guests safe.

The clinic strongly encourages all partygoers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Billings Clinic will follow guidance from infection control experts and local and state health officials.

The entirety of the 2021 Classic will be held outside on Broadway, between Third Avenue North and Fourth Avenue North.

To support Billings Clinic’s smallest patients and the construction of a new NICU, call Billings Clinic Foundation at 406-657-4670 or visit www.billingsclinicfoundation.com.

Funds raised will go toward a $3.5 million capital campaign for the construction of a new NICU at Billings Clinic. The Billings Clinic NICU opened 22 years ago and since then, technology and the delivery of care have changed dramatically.

One of the biggest changes over the years has been the increasing integration of families into the care of their babies.

Funds raised at the 2021 Classic will help to create a greatly improved patient and family experience, bring in natural lighting to promote healing, enhance patient and family privacy, create dedicated family space for overnight stays with a private restroom, outfit the NICU with updated technology and equipment and build dedicated space for supplies and equipment.

Alter Ego will return as this year’s headline entertainment at the Street Party Celebration on Broadway.

From Montreal, Alter Ego is North America’s top party band. The non-stop all-dance repertoire features the best of '70s disco, '80s rock, '90s pop, and the hit songs of the new millennium. With seven lead singers and more than 60 dazzling costume changes, this group puts on a show like no other.

The Classic pre-party is set to feature Arterial Drive, a local favorite.

Arterial Drive is a six-member band from Montana. Despite their different influences and backgrounds, these musicians share the ability to groove. Audiences are captivated by the unique sound that includes sax, violin, piano, and trumpet blending perfectly with sweet vocal harmonies and a conventional rock and roll rhythm section.

This year’s Classic is chaired by Frank Cross. Nadine Seger, MD, Billings Clinic Neonatologist, will serve as this year’s physician champion.

The theme of this year’s party is Classic Surprise. The Classic will also feature a raffle extravaganza, an online auction, seven golf tournaments, and the street party.