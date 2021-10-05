BILLINGS — Mayor Bill Cole and the Billings Industrial Revitalization District (BIRD) will receive a $25,000 grant to support the North Park Art Connection Project.

Mayor Cole worked with the community on the award-winning proposal to the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art Initiative, including members of the BIRD.

Cities receive grants up to $25,000 and technical support for projects that use art and design to improve street safety, revitalize public spaces and engage community members from the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art Initiative.

According to a release, the BIRD board of directors will use the grant to connect the North Park neighborhood with the up-and-coming industrial/commercial area under redevelopment in the east part of Downtown.

“Creating a safer and more vibrant bike/pedestrian access point between these two neighborhoods is key to the success of redevelopment in the BIRD,” Says Zack Terakedis, the director of the BIRD, said. “Sixth Avenue is a major vehicular traffic thoroughfare and we must create connectivity between the people living there and the jobs and new developments that are literally across the street from one another in these historic neighborhoods of Billings.”

The Asphalt Art Initiative responds to the growing number of cities around the world embracing art as an effective and relatively low-cost strategy to improve safety in their streets through interventions on crosswalks, plazas, and other transportation infrastructure.

The North Park Art Connection Project will create a colorful asphalt streetscape on North 19th immediately north of 6th Avenue, linking historic North Park to the Explorer’s Academy Headstart Campus.

In addition, the HAWK beacon (High-Intensity Activated crossWalK beacon) on 6th Avenue between North 20th and 21st and the crosswalks at North 18th are great connectors to link the two neighborhoods.

The BIRD will work with community partners at the North Park Task Force, the Explorer’s Academy, Public Works, MSU-Billings Art Department, Billings Community Foundation, Healthy by Design and the local art community to bring this project to life in the summer of 2022.

The BIRD also says they hope to recruit artists who can manage a project of this capacity and create work that can be enjoyed by the community.

You can learn more about The BIRD by visiting their website at http://www.billingsbird.org/.