BILLINGS - Community members are gearing up to save lives at the upcoming Billings' Biggest Blood Drive, set to run July 26-30 at the Vitalant Billings donation center, located at 1444 Grand Avenue.

With the critical need for blood, Vitalant is encouraging all eligible donors to make an appointment and help save a life.

Blood usage by patients has increased as people seek medical care after putting it off during the height of the pandemic. According to a release, all blood types are needed, especially type O, the most transfused blood type.

All donors who participate in the drive will be entered to win prizes from local sponsors including Rio Sabina's, Your Pie, AMC, Billings Best Yogurt, Hakkaido Sushi Bar and more.

You can find more information on the event and schedule your appointment at vitalant.org or by calling 877-258-4825.

All donors who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must wear a mask at the event.