Bighorn Canyon ready for 4th of July weekend

FORT SMITH, Mont. - Even with lower than usual water levels, Bighorn Canyon is ready for the 4th of July weekend.

As of June 29, the lake level is 3627.93 and there is minimal driftwood, according to a release. However, boaters should use caution, even around small amounts of driftwood.

After water samples from the Ok-A-Beh Marina tested positive for E. coli that exceeds local, state and National Park Service standards for recreational activity, the area has been closed to swimmers.

Park staff will be sampling the area daily and will open the swim beach when it is safe to do so.

With Horseshoe Bend and Ok-A-Beh Marina open you can rent pontoons or shop at the store at the Ok-A-Beh Marina, and rent boats and non-motorized or get food from Horseshoe Bend Marina.

Boat tours are also offered daily. For more information, call Hidden Treasure Charters at (307) 899-1401.

The swim beach at Horseshoe Bend Marina is open. As well as the floating comfort stations in Devil Canyon and Dryhead.

The Black Canyon docks and floating comfort stations are also open, but due to low water, there is a short wade to the campground.

Due to black bear activity, the Dayboard 9 boat-in camping site will remain closed.

Bighorn Canyon staff are participating in the annual Operation Dry Waters program. Over the weekend, you can expect to see rangers on boat ramps throughout the park, promoting boater safety and the new Jr. Skipper program.

To check lake conditions or for help with planning a visit, you can call the Cal S. Taggart Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center at (307) 548-5406.