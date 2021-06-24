FORT SMITH, Mont. - Bighorn Canyon is again offering a guided kayak program this year on Bighorn Lake.

Programs will be held on both ends of the lake and cover proper paddling techniques, self-recovery of a capsized kayak, general safety precautions and fun facts about Bighorn Canyon presented by park rangers, according to a release.

These excursions will be offered free of charge on a first come, first served basis for up to 10 participants. Up to five participants with their own equipment are welcome to join for a total of 15.

All participants must call ahead and register with Bighorn Canyon NRA.

To register for programs on the South District call the Bighorn Canyon NRA Visitor Center at 307-548-5406. To register for programs on the North District call the Yellowtail Dam Visitor Center at 406-666-9961.

All trips are subject to cancelation at the guide’s discretion, such as for bad weather. Registered participants will be informed if there is a cancelation.

If you must cancel your reservation, do so as soon as possible to allow time to fill the vacancy. The park always has a waiting list for kayak programs.

South District

July 23 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Horseshoe Bend to Crooked Creek

Full Moon Paddle

July 29 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Horseshoe Bend to Crooked Creek

August 5 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Horseshoe Bend to Crooked Creek

August 12 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Horseshoe Bend to Crooked Creek

August 21 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Guides Choice *experienced kayakers

North District

July 10 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Ok-A-Beh to Box Canyon

July 22 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Ok-A-Beh to Box Canyon

July 31 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Ok-A-Beh to Box Canyon

August 5 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Ok-A-Beh to Frozen Leg

August 6 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Guides Choice *experienced kayakers

August 20 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Ok-A-Beh to Box Canyon

Full Moon Paddle