BELGRADE, Mont. - A young woman, originally from Belgrade, is headed to Tokyo this summer as part of the U.S. Air Rifle Olympic Team.

You don't want to run into Ali Weisz at high noon. Since she's pretty good with a rifle.

In fact, she's so good, that the U.S. Army lets her train their soldiers and she's headed to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.

But even though she's a sharp shooter, she became a little wary when the pandemic caused officials to postpone the games last year.

"The immediate reaction was relief that it was only getting postponed because the fear was that it could have been canceled," Weisz said.

Then, there were more concerns. She had already come so far to get on the Olympic Team. But would she have to prove herself again?

"Amongst the athletes, there was talk of, 'are they going to make people re-trial?' Because now it's another year away... or are they going to keep the team that's already been selected?" Weisz said.

However, the original team that was picked stayed together. And now, Ali has her sights set on taking home the gold in Tokyo.

But her journey to the Olympics couldn't have been accomplished without years of training and personal sacrifice.

Ali took on a dietetic internship, got a job and had to train at the same time.

"I'd do nine to five that day, to get my internship hours in, and then occasionally I'd be waitressing at night. I had to find time to train in between there, whether it was on my lunch break at work, or afterwards or the morning... any time I could," Weisz said.

But then, she received a gift from above. She got the chance to work as a graduate assistant coach for the University of Memphis. She says the position was a milestone on her road to the Olympics.

"The opportunity to again, further my education, coach athletes in a sport I love, and I was allowed to train when I was there," Weisz said.

In Tokyo, she knows the world will be watching, and she hopes she can inspire those who see her.

"I hope I can provide to be a good representation of both Team USA, the United States, the Army, and for sure, to all little girls who are looking up and looking towards their future," Weisz said.