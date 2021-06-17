Belfry woman organizes truck loads of donations for Robertson Draw Fire crews

BELFRY, Mont. - While this may be a difficult time for communities near the Robertson Draw Fire, they aren't letting it stop them from lending a hand in a major way.

Katie Moldenhauer lives behind the Belfry High School. She says she was able to see smoke from the fire billowing up, and knew that there was going to be a need for supplies for someone somewhere.

So Moldenhauer took to Facebook, requesting food and drinks for the firefighters. She tells us that her Facebook post blew up and that donations came pouring in by the truck load.

"So, the first night we had a gal from Red Lodge that would come over, and she brought just sandwiches and everything so all the volunteer firefighters got to eat that night. It was about 12:10 a.m. that they got to eat, so that was very helpful. And then the next day we just had loads and loads and probably more than just three tree trucks I would say. it’s probably more about five truckloads just from all over,” she said.

Moldenhauer says, through cash donations, they were able to open an account at Pop's Kitchen, so emergency responders and fire crews can get a hot meal. They also used the funds to open an account at the Valet Foods in Bridger, under the name Katie Cakes, for anyone who needs assistance.

Moldenhauer says none of this would have been possible if it wasn't for the community coming together to support local the local volunteer fire crew.

If you would like to donate, you can do so through this link: https://bit.ly/3xwSi4O.