BILLINGS — The City of Billings Public Works is set to start their fall cleanup on Monday, Nov. 1 in Area 1A. Property owners are reminded that they are responsible for cleaning up leaves in their boulevard.
Beautiful leaves cause Storm Sewer, road, walkway problems
- Brianna West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Brianna West
Digital Content Creator
Recommended for you
