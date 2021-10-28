BILLINGS — The City of Billings Public Works is set to start their fall cleanup on Monday, Nov. 1 in Area 1A. Property owners are reminded that they are responsible for cleaning up leaves in their boulevard.

Though the leaves may be a lovely sign of fall, they also create problems for the Storm Sewer, roads and walkways.

Property owners should not rake leaves into the gutter or roadway, as to prevent them from clogging storm drains and causing flooding. A large amount of leaves in the street can also overwhelm the sweepers.

As Public Works makes their rounds, they ask that you park off the streets so they can efficiently and effectively sweep up the leaves.