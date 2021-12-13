BILLINGS - To help support local businesses, Visit Billings and the Billings Chamber of Commerce have partnered to launch the Be Kind Campaign.

The campaign is an effort to remind people that kindness matters, to help keep local businesses open and to support employees during potential staff shortages or while working longer shifts.

"These remain difficult times for many people and businesses. Our stakeholders and tourism partners make up one of the hardest hit industries in the pandemic. Whether a business is short-staffed while trying to remain open for its customers, or are simply hoping to remind people that kindness matters, the Be Kind Campaign may remind us to express appreciation instead of frustration while conducting business," Alex Tyson, executive director of Visit Billings, said.

The Be Kind Toolkit has downloadable materials for businesses to use at their brick and mortar location, as well as digital items to share through social media and on the web.

You can click on “Download The Files” at the Visit Billings website to download the Be Kind Toolkit: https://www.visitbillings.com/covid-19.

A list of mental health resources has also been included in the toolkit for employers to share with their employees. The Chamber of Commerce suggests employers print the Be Kind/Mental Health Poster and post in common areas or shared areas for staff reference.

The list is provided as a reference and is for informational purposes only, as stated in a release. The Billings Chamber of Commerce/Visit Billings cannot endorse or recommend any vendor or service over another.