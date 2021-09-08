BILLINGS - Billings TrailNet has been putting a charge in the community for 20 years by raising money at Ales for Trails and giving the proceeds to the City of Billings to develop multiuse trails.

To celebrate this milestone, this year's Ales for Trails event will be held this Friday, Sept. 10, at ZooMontana.

The event will feature live music by Counting Coup, the Brian Zoller/Jodie Johnston duo and Lindsey Jacobsen; along with a selection of more than 50 local and regional microbrews, a variety of wines and nonalcoholic drinks, Giant Beer Pong and a Silent Disco provided by Sean O’Daniel’s State Farm insurance and run by DJ Eros and DJ Elovate.

You will also have the opportunity to win a New Belgium Fat Tire Bike donated by Briggs Distributing, plus a Traeger Grill from Ace Hardware, a Yeti cooler from Shipton's Big R, or a backpacking bundle from REI, which includes a tent, sleeping bag and mattress.

To add a competitive edge, breweries at Ales for Trails are awarded trophies for the three most popular beers.

This year, Jodie Stovall, the executive director of Billings Environmentally Sustainable Transportation RePEDAL, is creating the awards with bike parts in the shape of antler mounts.

The event has helped to raise more than $1 million for the trail system, and Billings TrailNet has donated more than $600,000 to 18 different trails in Billings.

It is encouraged that guests be vaccinated and follow COVID-safe guidelines such as wearing masks and social distancing from other groups at the event.

As an added incentive, if you receive a COVID-19 vaccine between now and Friday at PHARM406 you will get a free ticket to the event.

Otherwise, tickets are on sale online at alesfortrails.com, or at sponsor locations, including Yellowstone Fitness, The Base Camp, The Spoke Shop and The Bike Shop.

No one under the age of 21 will be allowed through the gate, and Billings TrailNet urges its guests to drink responsibly at the event.

You can learn more about Billings TrailNet at www.billingstrailnet.org or by calling 406-281-1244.