BILLINGS - A 78-year-old Billings man died after receiving serious injuries in a pickup truck vs cattle hauler semi crash Friday morning.

At about 9:16 a.m. Billings police were dispatched to the intersection of South 27th Street and 4th Avenue South.

The 37-year-old semi truck driver, a man from Goodwin, South Dakota, was reportedly not injured. The 78-year-old driver of a Ford ranger, a man from Billings, was taken to a local medical facility by ambulance where he later died of injuries received in the crash.

As stated in a release, an initial investigation shows the cattle hauler semi was traveling north in the outside lane of South 27th and the Ford ranger was traveling east on 4th Ave. S at the time of the collision.

The BPD’s Fatal Crash Team took over the investigation. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

No arrests or citations have been made at this time.