BILLINGS - After canceling last year's Pride celebration, 406 Pride is hosting Billings Pride 2021 on Sept. 9-12, in partnership with sponsors Step Inc., The Loft and B-Town Vapes.

"Billings Pride is more than just a collection of events; for many in the LGBTQ+ community, Pride represents the one time during the year when they can openly and safely express their identity and culture. The absence of that moment over the past year has been felt sharply by many in our community," 406 Pride wrote in a release.

The celebration kicks off Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. with "Projectile Comedy Shines with Pride" at The Loft (1123 1st Ave N). Tickets for the event are $5.

The celebration continues throughout the weekend with the following:

Sept. 10-12 Pride Days at B-town Vapes B-town Vapes (1500 Broadwater Ste #4 & 2018 Main St. #5) 20% off your purchase

Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Free Teen Movie Night, sponsored by Rainbow Coffee House Grace United Methodist Church (1935 Avenue B)

Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Taste the Rainbow Drag Show and Glow Dance Party The Loft (1123 1st Avenue N.) Tickets are $5

Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. LGBTQ+ Brunch sponsored by South East Montana Primetimers Bin 119 (119 N. Broadway)

Sept. 11 from 7-9:30 p.m. Free 406 Pride Game Night 406 Pride Resource Center (310 N. 27th Street) Ages 14-19, younger than 14 welcome to attend with a parent

Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. Laugh Out Loud Comedy & Friends followed by the Love is Love 406 Pride Dance Party The Loft (1123 1st Avenue N.) Tickets are $5

Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. Bears & Beers Gay Men's Social Next to The Loft (1115 1st Avenue N.) Tickets are $5

Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. Recovery Brunch sponsored by 406 Pride Last Chance Pub (2203 Montana Avenue)

Sept. 12 times vary LGBTQ+ Friendly Church Services Visit www.406pride.org/friendly-churches for details about LGBTQ+ friendly churches



The multi-day celebration will end with the free 406 Pride Festival and Family Day at North Park on Sept. 11 from noon-6 p.m.

The festival features a local DJ and performers, 25 community organizations, 26 vendors including six food and drink vendors featuring a beer garden, a bounce house and photo booth. Fully vaccinated members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies are encouraged to come and celebrate Pride.

“406 Pride always puts the health and safety of our community first. While the decision to go ahead with our planned Pride celebration was not easy in light of rising COVID-19 numbers in Montana, we believe that masking and the availability of the vaccine mitigate the risk of spreading the infection among participants,” Judy Hanrahan, the treasurer of 406 Pride, said. “We strongly encourage fully vaccinated members of the community to come celebrate, and we expect all attendees to wear masks during all Pride events.”

Additional information on the 406 Pride Festival and Parade is available at www.406Pride.org.