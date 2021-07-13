We are just a month away from the start of MontanaFair, 31 days to be exact. And if you want tickets, you better get them quick, because staff at MetraPark say, sales are on track to make this MontanaFair one for the record books.

We're told ticket sales are hitting a record pace this year, and doing much better than the 2016 fair, which brought in the most people in the last 7 years.

Around 230 to 245 thousand people are expected to show up over the nine day event at MetraPark.

But this year there will be some changes.

With the big grandstands gone, events like the concerts and the motorcycle stunt show will be inside the arena.

MetraPark's Director of Marketing says they're glad to have a full blown fair after they had to scale it back last year during the pandemic.

"Many fairs, in fact most in the entire US, as well as most in Montana, didn't happen last year. we carried through to make a fair happen, and now we're ready to come back with the full fair, with all the rides in the carnival, and all the food vendors you're used to seeing," said Director of Marketing and Sales for MetraPark, Ray Massie.

There are some new things happening at the fair this year.

The 4-H and FFA competitions will be public again.

Last year they were not.

There will also be a fun excavator and heavy equipment section for the kids.

Look out for buses taking people around the grounds as well.