BILLINGS — Due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual Corks & Canvas dinner and live auction has been canceled. Instead, the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Montana will host a virtual silent auction.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for families with sick or injured children spending time in local hospitals.

Usually, the four-day Corks & Canvas event is accompanied by an expansive outdoor display of artwork up for auction, but things will look a bit different this year.

Online bidding allows you to bid on auction items from you smartphone, tablet or computer. You'll also still be able to look through scores of artwork done by local artisans and other auction items.

The auction is set to start on Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. and close Sunday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m.

All proceeds from the silent auction will help keep families close to their hospitalized children through Billings' Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Montana.

You can view the items up for auction by visiting https://rmhcemt2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.

For more information, you can call Patty at The Ronald McDonald House at 406-256-8006 or email pconnelley@rmhcbillings.org.