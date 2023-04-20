LAUREL, Mont. - The Northern Plains Resource Council (NPRC) will be hosting a community meeting confronting the methane-fired power plant in Laurel Sunday.
The event will include local residents talking about the disruptions and effects of the power plant to the community, NPRC said in its release.
There will be medical experts talking about how methane, formaldehyde and other pollution related to the plant affects health.
There will be an analysis of Montana's energy landscape, such as financial expenses linked to the Laurel community.
NorthWestern Energy was set to build a methane-fired power plant along the Yellowstone River until a Montana district court judge paused the construction due to an insufficient evaluation of local pollution the plant would produce.
The Laurel Deserves Better than Methane Community Meeting will be taking place Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Laurel Methodist Church, located at 307 W 4th Street, in the Sanctuary Room.