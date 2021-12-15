Temperatures will remain cold through Friday before warming back up this weekend. A strong cold front will arrive late Thursday night bringing breezy north winds across the region. The cold air combined with the wind will drop wind chills as low as -30° for Friday morning with wind chills for Friday afternoon near zero across lower elevations. Temperatures will warm with highs into the mid 20s to upper 30s, by Saturday afternoon.
Cold Temperatures to End the Week
