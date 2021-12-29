Cold arctic air continues to impact the region, bringing in some of the coldest air we've seen all season. The bitter cold will stick with us through Saturday, with wind chills around 25 to 50 F below zero in northern Montana. We'd like to remind you if you have plans to be outdoors, please dress appropriately, as frost bite can occur within minutes. Don't forget to also protect your pets and livestock, and if you have to travel this week be sure to have a winter survival kit in your vehicle.
Cold Arctic Air Continues
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.