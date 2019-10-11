The city of Gatlinburg, Tennessee is trying to break the record for the most scarecrows in one place.
There's a few thousand new faces in Gatlinburg.
After five days of zip-tying rows and rows of scarecrows, volunteers placed the final straw on Friday, hoping to break the world record for the most scarecrows in an area.
In Gatlinburg, scarecrows are about as common as the changing leaves every October, which is the busiest month of the year for visitors.
They're aiming for 4-thousand scarecrows, but they wont know the final count till Monday morning.
Then they'll send the video to Guinness and wait and see if they placed the straw that broke the record.