Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL PRODUCE A LAYER OF ICE ON ROADS NEAR AND EAST OF A LINE FROM ROUNDUP TO BILLINGS TO RED LODGE THIS AFTERNOON BEFORE SNOW FALLS TONIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...CONDITIONS WILL BE MOST DANGEROUS TONIGHT WHEN SNOWFALL WILL BE HEAVIEST AND WINDS THE STRONGEST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&