The Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy Reservation is calling for an independent investigation into the Billings Police Department in a letter addressed to Attorney General Austin Knudsen, regarding officer-involved shootings.
Wake Up Montana obtained a copy of a letter. It's signed by the Chairman of the Chippewa Cree Tribe, referencing several officer-involved shootings involving people of color.
"The Billings Police Department, under the leadership of Chief of Police Richard St. John, continues to engage in excessive shootings and violence, particularly against persons of color," says the letter.
The letter specifically references the case of 29-year-old Cole Stump, shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in October of 2020. In previous coverage of that shooting by Wake Up Montana, witnesses described hearing Stump threaten to kill police if they touched him and witnessed Stump pull a gun and fire a shot before police returned fire.
"I can still see every time I blink my eyes, I see the flashing of the bullets, it just all happened so fast. When I heard the bullets coming, saw the bullets and heard them, I come back up here and ran inside," said Dawn Miller, a witness to the shooting of Cole Stump last year.
Wake Up Montana has reached out to the Billings Police Department for a response, and will continue to follow this call for an investigation.