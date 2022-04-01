Saturday afternoon you can expect scattered rain showers with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees. Sunday and Monday will be dry, with mostly sunny skies Sunday and increasing clouds Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A big change comes Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible high winds, in additions to a chance for some light rain and snow. Highs will be much colder in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Changes Arrive This Weekend into Next Week
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.